A surfer has been located in the water after a search and rescue operation which began at the mouth of the Tukituki River in Haumoana and ended with a helicopter spotting the missing man.

The search involved police, Coastguard and a helicopter which spotted the surfer and directed a Coastguard vessel to him. The man was 7.4km out to sea, carried out by a strong offshore wind and outgoing tide.

A police spokesperson said he was found about 1.30pm, clinging to his surfboard and had waved to his rescuers as they approached.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the man was wearing a full length wetsuit and had been in the water for several hours.

The police spokeswoman said the man was not believed to be injured but would be checked by St John Ambulance staff as a precaution.

Earlier, searchers had been unsure whether the surfer was in the water, or had changed plans to surf this morning and was at an unknown location on land.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the mouth of the Tukituki River in Haumoana as a surfer is believed to be missing. Photo / Duncan Brown.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 10.20am this morning.

It is understood the alarm was raised after his friend, who was meant to meet up with him earlier this morning, could not find him upon arriving at the beach.

The spokeswoman said a Coastguard vessel had been launched and Maritime New Zealand had been broadcasting messages to boats in the area for sightings.

The helicopter was deployed in blustery wind conditions.