A man is dead after light plane crash in Southland.

It is understood the man was flying with a group of other microlights when he became separated from them.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCC) advised Police around 12.45pm Saturday that there was an overdue microlight just north of Nightcaps.

Southern Lakes Helicopter and Te Anau Police Search and Rescue reached the plane around 4.15pm, which was in the Taringatura Forest, west of Benmore.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the sole male occupant was deceased. His body has since been recovered from the site.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been advised and is expected to attend the scene today.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have seen or heard a plane in the Benmore area on Saturday morning, please contact Alun Griffiths at Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.