Two Lotto tickets are each worth $500,000 - sharing Division One in tonight's draw.

The winning tickets were bought from New World Motueka and on MyLotto by a player from Hamilton.

And tonight's 'must-be-won' $700,000 Strike Four money is split 119 ways - those tickets each worth $6,518 after the prize rolled down to Strike 3.

Powerball wasn't struck, and jackpots to $7 million Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Tonight's numbers: 18, 20, 22, 24, 29, 35 - Bonus: 17 - Powerball: 2

Strike: 29, 22, 35, 18