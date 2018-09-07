Most of the country is in for a cool, but fine start to the weekend - while Nelson was in for a cracker of a day before the All Blacks game this evening.

The general trend for weather over the North Island was a fine morning, with the possibility of a few showers in the afternoon.

Spots like Auckland and Tauranga had a high of 16C and could expect fine weather with southerly winds.

Further down the island, Taupo was in for some sun paired with temperatures sitting around 13C.

While most areas were in luck with some sun on the way, Napier residents could expect a cloudy Saturday with a dousing of rain instead.

Temperatures in the Hawke's Bay town would peak around 13C today, with a low of 6C overnight.

Rain was expected to ease heading into the afternoon.

Wellington was also in for longer periods of rain and cooler temperatures.

How's the weather looking to begin the weekend? Pretty good for most locations!



Rain will continue for the eastern North Island in the morning, but gradually improving in the afternoon.



Breezy for much of the North Island on Saturday.



Further down the country, the top of the South Island was in for a stunner day, though temperatures were still on the wintry side of things.

Both Nelson and Blenheim could expect a sunny morning - once a morning frost melted away.

The fine weather would be welcome news for punters preparing for the All Blacks test against Argentina, taking place at Nelson's Trafalgar Stadium this evening.

The game would kick off at 7.35pm.

On the West Coast, Greymouth was similarly in for a dose of sun, with light winds.

Christchurch was looking a little cloudier, as was Dunedin.