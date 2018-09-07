A homicide investigation has been launched after a late night incident at a packaging business in south Auckland.

Emergency services responded to calls that a person was seriously injured at a Kerwyn Avenue address in East Tamaki at 9pm on Friday night.

At 11pm police confirmed a homicide investigation had been launched. Police said they were speaking to a man about the incident and were not seeking anyone else.

Inspector Duncan Hall said witnesses were also being interviewed at the commercial address.

The Kerwyn Ave property is the business address for cardboard box manufacturer Charta Packaging.

Further information is expected to be released tomorrow.