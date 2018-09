One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Taranaki tonight.

A car and truck crashed on State Highway 3A - also known as Mountain Road - north of Inglewood just before 8pm.

A female, the sole occupant of the car, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

There are diversions in place off SH 3A at Inglewood, and SH 3A further north at Manutahi Road and Davis Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.