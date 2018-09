A 57-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ōtorohanga grandmother Leigh Wallace.

The charge was laid by Police in the Hamilton District Court, although the man did not appear in court today.

The team of detectives still working on the investigation have thanked the members of the public who have assisted with information.

The 50-year-old woman was fatally shot at a property at Otewa Rd around 7pm last Friday night.