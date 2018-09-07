Jacinda Ardern insisted in an interview today that Clare Curran's job as a minister was safe - despite the Prime Minister accepting the errant MP's resignation the night before.

The under-fire Curran has quit as a minister, saying the pressure on her had become "intolerable". She becomes the first casualty in the Ardern administration.

Ardern said in a radio interview with Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch recorded at 8am this morning that Curran's job was safe.

But it has now emerged the errant minister told Ardern last night that she would quit - and Ardern accepted her resignation.

"Clare Curran contacted me last night to confirm her wish to resign as a minister and I accepted that resignation," Ardern said today.

"Clare has come to the view the issues currently surrounding her are causing an unacceptable distraction for the Government and immense pressure on her personally.

"I agree with her assessment that resigning is the best course of action for the Government and for her."

Just this morning Ardern had said Curran's job was safe.

Ardern told Lynch said she had not considered firing Curran over a series of stumbles in recent times.

"No, because I think she's paid her price. I have huge expectations of my ministers and those in the ministry but I also accept from time to time they will also have bad days.

"I have to keep in mind that we do want to make sure that we don't set the bar so high that you can't have a situation where you show a bit of human frailty and lose your job over it," Ardern said.

Curran said today: "I advised the Prime Minister last night I would resign as a minister, which she accepted.

"I have come to the conclusion the current heat being placed on me is unlikely to go away. This pressure has become intolerable.

"For the benefit of the Government, and my personal wellbeing, I believe that resignation is the best course of action."

Curran took personal leave on Thursday after a nightmare in Parliament on Wednesday.

She had been sacked from Cabinet and stripped of her open government and digital services responsibilities by Ardern on August 24 after not disclosing a meeting set up using her personal email account.

Kris Faafoi will become the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, remaining outside of Cabinet, and Peeni Henare will become the Associate Minister for ACC.

Curran has been under fire again this week after bungling an answer in Parliament about whether she had used her personal Gmail account for government business.

She was previously in hot water over failing to correctly diary meetings.

The February meeting with entrepreneur Derek Handley was over his interest in the vacant chief technology officer role.

It was held at 8pm in Curran's Beehive office with nobody else present, and was not put in her diary.

The next month Curran responded to a written question from National but failed to disclose the meeting.

It was her second strike, after a similar omission in relation to a meeting with former Radio NZ boss Carol Hirschfeld earlier this year.

Correspondence released by Curran's office showed Handley messaged Curran on Twitter on February 13 about his interest in the CTO role. The February 27 meeting was later set up using Curran's Gmail account.

In March and in response to a message from Handley, Curran texted through an MBIE email address where applications could be sent.