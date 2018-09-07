A decision is to be made soon whether it's safe to cut the rope that has tangled round an adult humpback whale in the Bay of Islands.

The department of Conservation has been keeping an eye on the whale after it was discovered in difficultly in the outer Bay of Islands yesterday tangled up in a rope from a crayfish pot.

The rope is tangled around the whale's head and while it is not able to move freely because of the entanglement, the rope has not prevented it from breathing.

With the weather worsening in the Bay, DoC is expected to make a decision soon after midday on whether to attempt to cut the rope and free the marine mammal.

Yesterday afternoon a whale entanglement response team was deployed to assess the situation. The team were unable to free the whale but were able take photos and collect information.

The rope entanglement has stopped the humpback whale from moving freely, but it can still breath. Photo / DoC

The response team was deployed again this morning and will monitor its condition and make an assessment on whether they are able to get close enough to attempt to free the whale.

Bay of Islands marine weather conditions are likely to worsen by midday, DoC spokeswoman Abi Monteith said.

''Therefore, a call will be made at this time on whether it is safe to continue the response. If the weather makes it unsafe to proceed today, the weather conditions are due to ease tomorrow morning and another plan will be put in place for a response tomorrow,'' Monteith said.

''The Department has received offers of help, however at this stage we have enough resources on the water including a spotter plane and vessels to assist and support the main response team. Any further resources may hamper the rescue effort.''

She said the team needs to focus its attention on the whale and minimise any further disturbance to the whale, and would appreciate vessels staying well clear of the area, she said.

•Humpback whales can weigh up to 50 tonnes, and will not be happy with being interfered with, so extreme caution is required.

•The public are requested to stay clear of the area to prevent further stress on the animal and allow the response team to focus their efforts on the animal.

•Marine Mammal Regulations 1992 state: No boats allowed within 50 m of whales; no person shall make any loud or disturbing noise near whales.

New Zealand's winter and early spring was the whale's peak migration time and in the past month there have been a number of humpback whale sightings in the region.

Early last month an adult female humpback and a calf died after stranding on Baylys Beach, south of Dargaville, and a week later another humpback was spotted in Whangārei Harbour.