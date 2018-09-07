New Zealand's oldest newspaper is having a change of name.

NZME announced today the spelling of their titles Wanganui Chronicle, Wanganui Midweek and Wanganui Chronicle Weekend Edition are all changing to include an 'h' as in Whanganui.

Mark Dawson, editor of the Whanganui Chronicle, said the paper had always reflected the district it represented, and prided itself on being a local paper serving the community.

Whanganui Chronicle editor Mark Dawson.

"We are changing our name to the Whanganui Chronicle, a decision which reflects not only the name of our district, but also the correct Māori spelling.

"Aptly, we have chosen the start of Māori Language Week to make the change."

The district's name changed from Wanganui to Whanganui on December 1, 2015.

Whanganui in te reo Māori (the Māori language) meant 'big bay' or 'big harbour', and reflected the sacred nature of the area to Māori people and the special place it held in New Zealand settlers' history.

Mayor of Whanganui Hamish McDouall today welcomed the move.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall.

"Congratulations to the Whanganui Chronicle for their change of name.

"I know the change to the masthead of New Zealand's oldest newspaper will not change the quality of their reportage of the happenings in our beautiful district, or of their holding elected officials to account."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said he was proud to see the Chronicle make the change.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

"Although one letter may seem small, it marks an incredibly important change for us. We are looking forward to bringing the paper in line with the appropriate te reo spelling and continuing to celebrate the Whanganui community."

The change to the 162-year-old paper brought the masthead in line with all government departments in the area, as well as the police and courts, MetService, media and many other businesses and organisations.

The change would be effective from Monday, September 10, and be permanent.