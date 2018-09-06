Two men charged with the murder of a Rebels Motorcycle Club gang member found dead near a Canterbury river will stand trial in February.

Christchurch father-of-one Brad Lomax's body was found on the banks of the Waimakariri River near Harrs Rd about 10pm on September 4 last year.

Kasha William Gosset, a 36-year-old landscape gardener from Oxford, and Cody Derek Martin, a 31-year-old drainlayer from Mairehau, are charged with murdering 24-year-old Lomax.

The pair appeared at the High Court in Christchurch via audio visual link from prison.

A three-week trial is scheduled to begin on February 25 next year.