With two days before a terminally ill New Zealand father will travel to the US for the biggest appointment of his life the family are celebrating a hint of good news.

A spot has opened up for Kurt Brunton, 41, to join the lifesaving clinical trial as early as September 16, given he gets the green light at his consultation in Boston on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time), news the family received last night.

"If he is able to get on the trial it means less costs than the FDA-approved drug and he can start right away which is so important to us as time is of the essence," Brunton's wife Janelle Brunton-Rennie told the Herald this morning.

Brunton, a Remuera software accountant, has been battling an aggressive form of blood cancer since January. Three weeks ago his condition escalated dramatically, spreading to five tumours around his body.

His doctor had begun prepping him for palliative care as no further treatment was available in New Zealand. But a ground-breaking immunotherapy treatment in Boston could save his life - but it comes at a steep price.

Thousands of New Zealanders have been donating to Brunton's Givealittle page in the past week with the hope of raising up to $1.5 million to cover the steep overseas treatment cost.

Nearly $180,000 has been raised, as of Friday morning.

Brunton-Rennie, 35, said the past week had been "very nerve-wrecking" for the family but they were determined to stay positive.

Another Aucklander, David Downs, 47, was the first ever international patient to get the treatment - known as CAR-T - and was now cancer-free. Downs has been helping Brunton in his fight for survival.

Brunton will either qualify for the CAR-T clinical trial or the Federal Drug Agency approved CAR-T treatment called Yescarte.

The trial costs between $500,000 to $1m, while Yescarte starts at $1.2m.

The immune cells - known as the T cells - are taken out and are genetically engineered into "killer cells" before being inserted back into the blood.

On Wednesday the family celebrated a special milestone when daughter Sage turned 1.

"When Kurt was first given that grim prognosis the most important thing for him was making it to her first birthday and he's done that so now the next milestone is Christmas," said Brunton-Rennie.

Kurt Brunton,41, will keep his wife Janelle Brunton-Rennie, 35, and their daughter Sage close to his heart. Photo / Dean Purcell

She said everything was booked and set to go.

"He's started packing but it hasn't been easy as he's there for fall and summer and doesn't fit a lot of his clothes."

Brunton will be flying over with his mother before Brunton-Rennie will join him in the most crucial stages.

"We are just waiting for that golden handshake on Thursday before I book my flights."

Meantime baby Sage and Brunton-Rennie will sending love and hanging on to hope from home.