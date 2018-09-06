A teenager accused of fatally stabbing another woman at a Christchurch house party will stand trial in April.

Katrina Roma Epiha, 19, has been charged with murdering Alicia Maree Nathan also known as Robinson, a 32-year-old mother-of-one, at an Avonhead Rd property on August 5 last year.

An earlier trial scheduled for July was adjourned.

At a pre-trial callover at the High Court in Christchurch this morning, a two-week trial starting on April 1 was confirmed.

Epiha has been remanded in custody to a new pre-trial callover on November 9.