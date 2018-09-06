The trial of two people accused of murdering a man found badly bashed in a Christchurch carpark, which was due to start on Monday, has been adjourned at the eleventh hour.

Cyle Robert Jetson, 21, and 38-year-old Deborah Jean Tihema have been jointly charged with the March 23, 2017 murder of Pierclaudio Raviola.

Raviola was found in the car park of Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club with serious head injuries on the morning of March 24.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died two days later.

Jetson and Tihema were due to stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch starting on Monday.

But it has now been adjourned, with the pair remanded to a callover next Friday.

A trial scheduled for February this year was also postponed.

Christchurch teenager Moses Eli Hurrell, 17, will be sentenced next Friday morning after he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He has also admitted a burglary charge.