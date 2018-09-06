A man has been charged with the murder of a 2-year-old child.

The child died at a Mangawhai Heads address on August 22, police said today.

The death sparked a homicide investigation after police were called to the Mangawhai property at 8.15pm.

Initially, a 30-year-old man was charged with assaulting the child.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court on August 23 and was granted interim name suppression.

Community Magistrate Jan Holmes also suppressed the name of the toddler and the child's mother - as well as any information which could identify them.

The man, 30, is now due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.