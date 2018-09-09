Denise Tetzlaff has spent the last 12 years fighting for her education support worker colleagues to gain better pay and says the recent deal cut with the government will mean some can now drop down from working two or three jobs to one.

"It will make a huge difference," she says.

Tetzlaff, whose job involves going into Auckland schools and helping children with speech and language difficulties as a communication support worker, says she has been lucky enough to have a supportive husband which has allowed her to work part-time and have a good lifestyle regardless of what she earned.

"But I do know women a lot less fortunate - solo mums. It is very restricting," she said of the low pay.

"It alters how you live what you can and can't do."

She knows of some women in her industry who had two or even three jobs because the money was so low.

"It is going to have a huge impact. They will only have to have one job now. The work these women do is paramount to children's learning."

The pay rise amounted to a 30 per cent increase, she said.