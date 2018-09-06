Police believe two robberies at a McDonald's in Cambridge and another in Hamilton are linked after the actions of the robbers bore a striking resemblance to each other.

Police received a report of a robbery at the McDonald's on Queen St, in Cambridge at 3.50am this morning.

"A group of offenders smashed a window to enter the premises. They took the tills and left the scene in two silver cars," a police spokesperson said.

The main restaurant was closed but the drive-thru was operating. Staff hid in a safe room and no one was injured.

Later, at 5am police were made aware of another robbery at the McDonald's on Thomas Rd in Hamilton.

A group of offenders smashed their way into the restaurant and took the tills before leaving in cars.

Staff hid in the bathrooms and were not injured.

Police believed the two robberies were linked and were making inquiries to locate the offenders.

Anyone with information which could be of use to police in the investigations was asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, people could call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.