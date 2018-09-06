Waikato Police are seeking help from the public as part of their investigation into the Robert Nelson homicide which occurred in the early hours of July 8.

Police are appealing for sightings of two vehicles potentially linked to the homicide, appearing on the reality TV show Police Ten 7 this evening to make the plea.

A dark coloured ute and a silver van or "people mover" were both seen at the time of the offending and are at the centre of the police investigation.

Nelson, 23, was shot dead at the scene and two others were seriously injured - his 21-year-old partner and a 17-year-old man who were also at the address.

Three offenders entered the property on Matthews Cres, Melville, around 12.45am and were met at the door by Nelson's partner.

Without provocation, one of the offenders shot the woman at the door after asking for a senior gang member who was residing at the address.

Nelson attempted to come to her aid and was shot multiple himself while trying to shield her.

The 17-year-old also confronted the shooters and he too was shot multiple times.

The senior gang member who resided at the address was not injured in the attack, police report.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the area around that time," a police spokesperson said.

"If anyone has knowledge of those involved in this incident or other information which may help our investigation we encourage them to contact us."

People can ring Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.