

Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the crash which killed 18-year-old Ava Powell from Napier.

The Hawke's Bay Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the collision between a car - driven by Powell - and a truck, on State Highway 2 near Awatoto, south of Napier about 11pm on Monday night.

A passenger in the car was seriously injured in the crash and is in Wellington Hospital.

Both families connected to the accident are asking for privacy from the media during this tragic time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Senior Constable Tim Rowe of the Serious Crash Unit on (06) 877 0609.