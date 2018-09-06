Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha now has "no choice but to stand aside" after confirmation that two official complaints about alleged bullying have been lodged against him, says National.

Earlier this afternoon the Herald revealed two women have now made formal complaints to police about alleged bullying by Haumaha.

The complaints have been sent to the Independent Police Conduct Authority which could also investigate the allegations.

"The IPCA is assessing these matters and will communicate about next steps in due course," Deputy Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

IPCA general manager Warren Young has now confirmed to the Herald the police watchdog will independently investigate the bullying claims.

Wally Haumaha. Photo / NZME

National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop said Haumaha "must stand aside" in light of the complaints.

Alternatively, the Prime Minister "should make him".



"The complaints have now been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority," said Bishop.



"It is just not tenable for Mr Haumaha to stay in the role while these official complaints are dealt with, which are on top of the independent inquiry into his appointment led by Mary Scholtens QC.



"Mr Haumaha will be working at police headquarter either in or near the same office as witnesses to his alleged bullying.

"Probity demands he stand aside while the inquiries take place.



"The handing of this case by the Government has been woeful from the get-go and today's revelations just continue what has been an utter debacle for the Government."

The complaints were laid by two of the three women who walked out of Police National Headquarters in June 2016 and refused to return because of Haumaha's alleged behaviour.

The policy analysts - two from the Ministry of Justice, one from Corrections - were based at PNHQ in Wellington working in the Māori, Pacific, Ethnic Services division run by Haumaha, a superintendent at the time.

A number of alleged verbal incidents, including a particularly heated exchange in which one of Haumaha's senior staff allegedly intervened, contributed to the three women feeling "devalued and disillusioned".

The Herald revealed last month that the three women told their managers, did not return to PNHQ, and continued working on the project from the Ministry of Justice offices.

The official confirmation of the two complaints came today after the Herald reported one of the women had laid a formal complaint last week.

Any investigation, either internally by police or the IPCA, will interview other police staff they worked with including one senior police officer, who allegedly intervened in one of the verbal incidents.