A housing project in South Auckland is set to provide temporary accommodation for over 150 homeless people.

The arrangement between the Salvation Army, the Ministry of Social Development and Papakura Marae will see twenty-eight vacant NZ Defence Force houses turned into accommodation for homeless families.

The houses have space for up to 154 people and will be for people on the ministry's Housing Register.

Those granted temporary accommodation will be provided a place to stay for 12 weeks, but given support to address issues they may be facing.

Advertisement

The Defence homes on Russell Ave, the lower end of Arimu Rd and Dittmar Pl in Papakura were offered were offered to the MSD on a six month lease.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson said the project provides a fantastic opportunity to address homelessness in an area of high need.

"This is a particularly nice way of using existing housing but repurposing it to meet the need, and in the right area of the city," she said.

"It's a transitional process but it means that people are safe and off the street – and that their desperation is taken away."

Hutson said the MSD will be providing funding and referring people from its register.

A joint project between The Salvation Army and Papakura Marae will see twenty-eight former NZ Defence Force houses used to home Auckland's homeless. Photo / Doug Sherring

"People who are homeless, or whose accommodation has gone pear-shaped and for so many reasons find themselves without accommodation, are able to apply to the MSD for public housing.

"The MSD then look to find ways of getting those people into housing, so this forms part of the continuum of getting people to a safe transitional home.

"The Housing Register has become extremely long, longer than we have ever seen before, and it now involves families as well as singles, and people from all ranges of society," she said.

As at June 30, 2018, there were 8704 applications on the Housing Register, an increase of 62.6 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Hutson said people will be chosen through a flexible process that takes into account their level of need and safety.

The houses, which are 3-4 bedrooms and fully-furnished, can cater for family units as well as groups of people in flatting type situations.

"The tenants are required to make a contribution towards the rental, but it's designed to be a fair and reasonable contribution – not to cripple them financially," Hutson said.

Inside one of the former NZ Defence Force homes which will house families on the MSD housing register. Photo / Doug Sherring

Along with temporary accommodation, a team of people will be actively working to get the tenants into their own long-term accommodation.

"It wouldn't work if we didn't intentionally work with people to get them into permanent accommodation," Hutson said.

"We will be looking at the person's or the families life situation – so what were the circumstances that caused them to be homeless and what we need to address within that - then putting a plan in place to find alternative accommodation that will be sustainable."

Staff and local iwi will also work with the tenants to link them with other services such as mental health and addiction services.

"If you don't address that then you are not breaking the cycle," she said.

These support services will also be provided for a further three months after people find permanent accommodation.

Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson - The Salvation Army Supportive Accommodation National Director. Photo / Supplied

"They will remain in contact with the social worker, for some people it might be budgeting advise, linking them with a GP, helping get children enrolled in schools and making sure they have enough furniture and bedding."

Papakura Marae CEO Tony Kake said his staff were honoured to work alongside the Salvation Army to address homelessness in the area.

"The number one issue in Papakura is the inadequacy of housing so we are really keen to help in this transitional housing project," he said.

"A lot of our whanau are sleeping in cars and sleeping rough so we would like to get them into something more permanent.

"I don't think we will have a problem filling 28 houses, it's more about the work we do with the families to transition them into something more permanent."

Kake said all of the marae's services will be available to housing tenants.

"The Papakura Marae has 52 staff and a range of social services and clinics that will be available.

"We have a full GP clinic so all their medical needs, employment needs, help with issues around justice and corrections, social work – all sorts," he said.

"We also have a food bank, clothing bank and furniture bank just to get them set up and on their own two feet."

Kake said linking people with their local iwi would also be a big part of the marae's work.

"The majority of homeless in New Zealand are Maori and our staff are very culturally sensitive and confident. They understand the services and how to deliver them from a Te Reo Maori perspective," he said.

"The Papakura marae wardens will also play a key role in this. They are key players in terms of being our eyes and ears out there and patrolling the 28 homes every night to keep everyone safe."

Tomorrow the Salvation Army and Papakura marae will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding and blessing the houses before people start moving in next week.

"Tomorrow is the handing over of the houses from MSD on behalf of the army.

"We are asking for the blessing from Mana Whenua; so Ngati Tamaoho and Te Aakitai will be involved which are two of our Mana Whenua groups out here. It is about getting their blessing and continued support for this initiative," Kake said.

The ceremony will include a powhiri, speeches and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, then the blessing of the 28 houses.