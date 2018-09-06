One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 1 at Huntly.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said a person in one of the cars was trapped and eventually freed by firefighters in a serious condition.

However, their condition rapidly deteriorated and they died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the two-car crash happened on SH1 at 1.30pm and was currently blocking the road near Fletcher and Main Sts.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.