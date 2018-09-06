A man killed while out walking his dog on the outskirts of Hamilton has been named by police.

He was David Brian Besley, 69, of Horsham Downs, north of Hamilton.

Besley was walking his dog on the footpath of Osborne Rd when he was struck by an eastbound truck and trailer unit.

Waikato police Pete Van de Wetering said although it was still being investigated, it appeared the truck had for some reason gone off the road and struck Besley and his dog on the footpath before coming to a rest in a paddock.

Police serious crash, commercial vehicle safety team and CIB were all investigating, he said.

"The truck has left the road and struck the pedestrian, so that obviously needs close scrutiny now."

The truck was heading east and rounded a right hand-bend when the driver lost control.

Van de Wetering described the footpath as "well-defined" and between 1.5m and 2m

from the road.

"It's in the process of leaving the road the truck drove over the footpath and ended up going through a fence and stopping in a paddock."

Police extended their sympathies to Besley's family and friends.