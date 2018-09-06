When 12 native trees disappeared from a Lower Hutt stream bed police went looking for them - but what they uncovered was more than they bargained for.

The Wheki trees disappeared from Naenae's Waiwhetu stream in July.

Police were called in and, with help from the public, traced the trees to a property in Wainuiomata.

But not only did they find 10 of the allegedly stolen trees, they also discovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Police have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man in relation to the theft, along with cultivating cannabis and possessing it for supply.

He has also been charged with possession of equipment for the production or cultivation of cannabis, theft and diversion of electricity.

The man appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court on Tuesday.

The Wheki trees will be returned to Naenae Nature Trust.