A Wellington school girl has fought off an attacker who tried to molest her.

The incident happened at 5.50pm yesterday on a path that leads from Cashmere Ave to a railway platform in Khandallah.

Wellington Girls' College has sent out a letter to parents living in the area advising them of the incident.

Deputy principal Suzanne Pidduck said the student was attacked from behind.

Advertisement

"Fortunately, she did all the right things, fighting him off and running away before any substantial harm could be done."

She said police had been informed but because the attacker came from behind there was little information to follow up on yet.

Pidduck said police noted an incident like this was rare and Khandallah was considered a very safe area.

But she said parents might want to have a discussion with their daughters about being vigilant.