The Dunedin doctor accused of murdering teenager Amber-Rose Rush has lost his bail appeal.

Venod Skantha, 30, is charged with murdering the 16-year-old, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 this year.

Skantha - then a doctor at Dunedin Hospital - was charged days later and granted interim name suppression.

That lapsed in May after he pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as a count of indecent assault and four of threatening to kill.

Amber-Rose Rush, right, pictured with her mother Lisa Ann. Photo / Supplied

Skantha was denied electronically-monitored bail by the High Court and Justices Stephen Kos, Forrie Miller and Christine French recently heard his appeal against that decision.

The contents of the hearing are suppressed by law and the decision was reserved.

A written judgment released today said the appeal against refusal of bail was dismissed.

An order was made prohibiting publication of all other details in the judgment.

Skantha graduated from Auckland University in 2014 and was previously registered to practise medicine as a "house officer'' at the Southern District Health Board.