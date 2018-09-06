Police have charged a 12-year-old boy with the aggravated robbery of Big Barrel in Hastings.

The liquor store was robbed about 7pm on Monday on Maraekakaho Road, Hastings.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said two males, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old girl, have also been charged with aggravated robbery.

A fourth person, a 12 year old male, has been arrested after the aggravated robbery at The Big Barrel in Hastings. Photo / File

All four people arrested will be appearing in Hastings District Court today.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old, who is already facing an aggravated robbery charge, is now also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A person working at the store sustained serious injuries during the robbery and is in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a stable condition.