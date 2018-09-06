Police are investigating a 13-year-old boy's complaint saying he was approached by an unkempt elderly man who offered him a ride at a popular Tauranga park last week.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police had received a report of a boy being offered a ride at Fergusson Park.

"The incident has been investigated and there is nothing to suggest any ill intent at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

The teenage boy's father, who asked not to be named, said an elderly man driving a light-coloured ute with no canopy approached his son at the park about 2.45pm on August 31.

The father said his son was at the park helping referee a sports programme when the suspect, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, parked up beside the teenager and asked him if he wanted a ride twice.

When the offers were refused, the man drove off, he said.

The alleged offender was described by the boy as being slightly unkempt, wearing a cap and driving spectacles, and spoke with an American or Canadian accent.

The boy's complaint follows seven other reports of similar incidents involving a suspicious man or men approaching schoolchildren in Tauranga since July 3.

The other incidents were in Ōtūmoetai, Greerton, Pillans Point, Arataki, and Te Puna.

Police say there had been no updates regarding the earlier incidents and advised people to tell children and young adults to report anything that made them feel unsafe.