A well-known Wellington poet is appealing his conviction for rape based on arguments about a lock on a door at his flat.

Lewis Edward Scott was last year sentenced to four years in prison for raping a woman who had come to his home for what she thought was a business meeting.

Scott was 69 when he was jailed for the rape, indecent assault, and unlawful sexual connection that happened 10 years earlier.

Scott's case was brought to the Court of Appeal in Wellington this morning where his lawyer, Robert Lithgow, called witnesses to talk about the type of lock and door handle on the flat's front door.

The argument revolved around an implication in trial that the victim had trouble getting out of the door for a cigarette, which led to her feeling confined. There was a suggestion she was locked in, which was not the case.

Lithgow produced examples of door handles and locks for comparison, which showed the door would have been able to be opened from the inside.

"The Crown mentioned this lock 14 times in closing and gave . . . a feeling of confinement, and opened on that basis as well," he said.

He said questions had to be raised about how accurate the victim was in her recollections.

The 2007 offending happened after Scott and the woman performed at a fringe festival. He later contacted her to discuss performing together.

When she went to his home for the meeting she realised he was making a meal, and felt uncomfortable because she had only come for a meeting, not a date.

She went to leave but ended up on the floor with Scott on top of her - he touched and raped her.

Lithgow also argued about the fact the victim did not initially make a complaint of rape when telling her friends about the incident.

He questioned whether her attitude was more consistent with someone who was upset and annoyed with themself.

Lithgow also raised a number of issues with the trial judge's summing up.

Scott also has a conviction for raping a woman at his African artefacts shop Kwanzaa in 2012.

Scott, an American, is a jazz poet who came to New Zealand in 1976.