A former police chaplain is on a hunger strike in support of under fire cop Wally Haumaha.

Mareikura Collier worked with Haumaha for about five years, and is protesting outside the Ruatoria police station.

Collier's son Reuben says as police chaplain, his dad came to understand the amount of stress that was upon police officers.

He says his father thought the leadership Haumaha demonstrated in the police force was nothing less than outstanding.

Reuben Collier says his family is concerned about his father because he's 76 and has diabetes.

Wally Haumaha's appointment to Deputy Police Commissioner is being examined. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An inquiry is being held into Haumaha's appointment as Deputy Police Commissioner.

Mary Scholtens, QC, began the inquiry on August 27 and reports back in six weeks.