The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is not aware of any reports of Kiwis being injured in this morning's powerful earthquake in Japan.

The 6.6 magnitude quake struck around 3am local time at a depth of 112km southeast of Sapporo in the country's northern island of Hokkaido.

An MFAT spokesperson this morning said they had "no information to suggest New Zealanders have been affected by this incident at this stage".

There were currently 549 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Japan, the spokesperson said.

One Kiwi, Mark Bryan, was staying near the epicentre at Obihiro and was woken at 3.08am to an early warning alarm in his hotel.

"Fairly impressive shaking on 9th floor. Evacuated into the streets but all good. Now on bus to airport but significant delays with no power and some roads damaged."

The quake followed Typhoon Jebi, which swept ashore causing widespread flooding and deaths.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can call the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo on +81 3 3467 2271 or via email at tky@mfat.govt.nz.

All New Zealanders in Japan are advised to register their details on www.safetravel.govt.nz, follow any instructions issued by the local authorities and let their family in New Zealand know they are okay.