Auckland commuter should expect delays across some of the city's key arterial routes with heavy traffic reported.
On the Southwestern Motorway a crash just after 9am blocked two southbound lanes after the Dominion Rd interchange. The lanes were cleared after 30 minutes but motorists are still facing delays.
Meanwhile citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway is facing delays as traffic is crawling between Highbrook and Greenlane due to an earlier breakdown which has now been cleared.
Traffic is also heavy between Drury and Papakura.
For southbound traffic gridlock was easing between Newmarket and Ellerslie.
On the northern motorway citybound traffic was heavy between Lonely Track Rd and Esmonde Rd, and free-flowing for northbound.
On the southbound lanes of the southwestern traffic was heavy through Hillsborough Rd.