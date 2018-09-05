Auckland commuter should expect delays across some of the city's key arterial routes with heavy traffic reported.

On the Southwestern Motorway a crash just after 9am blocked two southbound lanes after the Dominion Rd interchange. The lanes were cleared after 30 minutes but motorists are still facing delays.

UPDATE 9:35AM

All lanes have now been cleared however traffic remains slow through the area with emergency services still attending. Allow extra time southbound from Maioro St. ^TP

https://t.co/VMlHWVandn — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 5, 2018

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH UPDATE - 9:25AM

Two lanes SOUTH are now blocked after Dominion Rd interchange as emergency services attend the crash scene. Delay your journey or consider alternate route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/mDp448zJjD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 5, 2018

Meanwhile citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway is facing delays as traffic is crawling between Highbrook and Greenlane due to an earlier breakdown which has now been cleared.

Traffic is also heavy between Drury and Papakura.

For southbound traffic gridlock was easing between Newmarket and Ellerslie.

On the northern motorway citybound traffic was heavy between Lonely Track Rd and Esmonde Rd, and free-flowing for northbound.

On the southbound lanes of the southwestern traffic was heavy through Hillsborough Rd.