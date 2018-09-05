Police investigating the shooting of three people, which left one dead, in Hamilton now want sightings of two vehicles seen in the area at the time.

Robert Nelson was shot dead while his girlfriend, Kahlee Marfell, was shot in the leg during the confrontation when three men stormed the Marshall Ave, Melville, house about 12.45am on July 8.

A 17-year-old was also critically injured after being shot four times in the hallway of the house in a shooting which the Herald understands was targeted at Marshall's senior Mongrel Mob father, Mark "Griff" Griffiths.

Griffiths was home but uninjured.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley of Waikato police today announced they would reveal more details of what happened on tonight's episode of Police Ten 7.

The Matthews Cres, Melville, house in Hamilton where 23-year-old Robert Nelson was gunned down in July. Photo / File

"Tonight on Police Ten 7 we will be releasing some details about two vehicles seen in the area around the time of this attack.

"I'm hopeful viewers will respond to our plea for more information about these vehicles as any information could be crucial to our investigation. We are determined to find those behind this attack and hold them to account for Mr Nelson's death and the other two victims' injuries."

Nelson was not connected to a gang and his family say he was trying to protect his partner after she was shot.

A relative earlier told the Herald Marfell got up after hearing a knock at the door and found three armed men standing there asking, "Is Mark home?"

Marfell then ran through the dining and kitchen area to the top of the hallway but was shot in the thigh, the relative said.

The bullet passed through one leg and penetrated Marfell's other thigh.

Police Ten 7 screens tonight on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm.