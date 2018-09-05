Mosgiel man Roy Nimmo says the killing of three of his two-week-old lambs is abhorrent and whoever is responsible should take a long hard look at themselves.

The three lambs were being kept in a paddock next to his home in Cemetery Rd, beside the East Taieri Church, with about 15 other lambs and ewes.

A ewe was also shot in the head but at this stage was still alive, Mr Nimmo said.

It appeared a .22 rifle had been used, he said.

"You don't expect it because it's right beside the church and only a stone's throw from my house, and [for] somebody to be shooting a gun that close to my house is almost as big of a concern as the killing of the lambs."

Police had been called and two officers visited the paddock late yesterday afternoon, he said.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing.