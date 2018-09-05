A man who died from injuries when hit by a straddle carrier at Ports of Auckland has saved six lives through organ donation.

Laboom Midnight Dyer, 23, was critically injured when a straddle carrier turned on to its side on August 27.

A straddle carrier is a freight-carrying vehicle that carries its load underneath.

A straddle carrier lifts shipping containers at the Ports of Auckland Fergusson container terminal. Photo / File

Dyer died of his injuries on September 3.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson Dyer's family wanted the public to know that his organs were used to help save the lives of six people.

They did not wish to speak with media.



WorkSafe is investigating.