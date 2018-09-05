Heavy rain has caused several slips across Hawke's Bay and drivers are advised to take care on the roads.

State Highway 50 near Maraekakaho is currently down to one lane as a slip is being cleared.

Pukehou Scool near Otane was evacuated because of flooding nearby. Photo / Warren Buckland

Drivers are also being advised to delay trips on the Napier-Taupo Road if possible.

A statement on Napier City Councils Facebook Page said: "There have been several slips over the past few days on the Napier-Taupo Road."

"Most have been cleared quickly, though reduced speed limits have applied."

"At the time of posting - 7.00am on Thu 6 Sep - NZTA advise that the Napier-Taupo is OPEN, though speed restrictions remain at areas where slips have occurred."

Surface flooding on Te Mata Road, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

They advised checking the NZTA website for up to date information prior to travelling, and delaying your journey if possible.