The best friend of Ava Powell does not know what to do now she has lost "the light" of her life.

Powell, 18, died after being fatally injured in a crash between a car and truck on State Highway 2 at Awatoto, south of Napier.

Powell was a passenger in the car, the crash happened after 11pm on Monday.

In a heartfelt tribute to her friend of 10 years on social media, Adrienne Brewer expressed how hard it would be to carry on now she had lost her "best sidekick".

"I'm broken, I don't know what to do without you, who is going to be my punching bag now?

"From your first day of school in New Zealand we walked out together and you have been by my side ever since."

She thanked Powell for being best friends with her for 10 years, in that time they were attached at the hip, Brewer said.

"Thank you for encouraging me to be crazy with you and not care what anyone else thought.

"You were the brightest of characters and could cheer up anyone. I'll miss your sense of humour and cracking jokes."

A funeral will be held for Powell next Monday at St Patricks Church in Napier.

Heaven had gained a "very special angel", Brewer said.

A second teenager was critically injured during the crash and remains in Wellington Hospital.