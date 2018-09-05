A man armed with a knife sent customers and staff fleeing from a Thai restaurant when he burst in demanding cash.

Detective Sergeant Craig Johnson of Canterbury police said they were now keen to hear from anyone who saw a man running from the Erawan Thai Restaurant about 6.45pm yesterday.

The man went into the premises, at the intersection of Shirley and Hills Rds, Christchurch, and demanded cash from staff.

"Staff and guests ran from the restaurant out a side door and were uninjured in the incident," he said.

The man took "a significant amount" of cash from the till and ran from the restaurant down Shirley Rd towards New Brighton.

Police were ensuring the victims were supported but were also keen to hear from anyone who saw the man running or noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area to contact them.

People can contact Canterbury Police on 03 363 7400, or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.