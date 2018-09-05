Three teenagers - including a 15-year-old girl - have been charged with aggravated robbery after a raid on a Hastings liquor outlet left a man with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said two males, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old female have been charged with aggravated robbery and will be appearing in Hastings District Court today.

The Big Barrel liquor store on Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings, was robbed on Monday night.

The Big Barrel liquor store on Maraekakaho Road, Hastings was robbed about 7pm on Monday.

A person working at the store sustained serious injuries during the robbery and remained in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a stable condition.