Burglars smashed their way through the front door of a Hamilton service station only to flee again shortly afterwards when a fog cannon went off.

However, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said it was still unclear what had been taken but it was believed the cigarette cabinet was still in situ.

Henwood said the group of burglars hit the Caltex service station in Dinsdale about 3am today.

After smashing through the front the fog cannon has gone off and the group have left.

"A short time later police in Western Heights found a dumped Mazda Demio that we believe is linked to the burglary."

It's not the first time the station has been hit. Two men were arrested after a ram raid in August last year, taking cigarettes.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area this morning is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.