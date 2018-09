A 41-year-old man had died in hospital after being critically injured by a vehicle on a rural Waikato road.

The man, a pedestrian, was hit by a vehicle on Koromatua Rd in the Waipa District around 9pm.

He was rushed to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Advertisement

Koromatua Rd had been closed between Collins Rd and Willis Rd and police were urging motorists to avoid the area.