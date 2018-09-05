A horse has died after being hit by a car in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at Tamarangi Dr at 11.15pm after a car hit a horse.

"The horse died in the middle of the road," the spokeswoman said.

The driver of the car was assessed by St John Ambulance at the scene but the driver was uninjured. There were no passengers in the car.

Advertisement

The car was towed from the scene and the horse was removed from the road before 12.15am.