Laboom Midnight Dyer has been named as the Ports of Auckland worker who was killed last week after a straddle truck tipped over.

A police spokesman confirmed the 23-year-old was killed in the incident which occurred in the early hours of August 27.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Ferguson Wharf and extracted Dyer from the truck and he was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The Ports of Auckland said Dyer had died from his injuries in hospital on September 4.

Advertisement

Laboom Midnight Dyer died after a workplace accident at Ports of Auckland . Photo / Facebook

The port was closed for an investigation after the incident and police said WorkSafe was investigating.

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said: "We are devastated by this news. This is a terrible time for his family and friends, and we will continue to stand alongside them and support them.

Everyone who works at Ports of Auckland has been deeply affected by this accident. We have been providing staff with support and we will continue to do everything we can to help people through this difficult time."

More than 20 workers have died on the job this year, mostly in forestry and farming industries.