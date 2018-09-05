Clare Curran has come under fire once again in Parliament - this time over her use of her personal email address.

The beleaguered Minister faced a grilling from National MP Melissa Lee today.

Lee asked Curran what Government business she had conducted via her Gmail account.

Curran then noticeably stumbled her way through several answers.

At one point, she stuttered for about ten seconds before answering the question.

Curran says that when she used her Gmail account, she adhered to her ministerial obligations.

The question comes several weeks after Curran was stripped off two of her portfolios after not properly recording a meeting in her diary.