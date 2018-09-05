A teenager who died in a crash near Napier on Monday has been named as 18-year-old Ava Powell.

Powell died following a fatal crash between a car and truck on State Highway 2 at Awatoto, between the intersections of Ellison St and Awatoto Rd, shortly after 11pm.

A second person, said to be a best friend and former schoolmate of Powell's, also received critical injuries.

The two women had been schoolmates at Napier girls' school Sacred Heart College.

Advertisement

Rushed by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital after the crash, the injured woman was transferred by air to Wellington Hospital on Monday where she was reported to be in the intensive care unit.

The 3km stretch of highway was closed to traffic for more than six hours during the night but was reopened about 6am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.