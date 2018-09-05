A man initially trapped in a crashed car on Matakana Island has managed to free himself.

Emergency services received reports of the crash at 7.04pm. A car crashed on the island between a sports field and fire station.

A police media spokesman said police were sent to the island via helicopter and it was understood the driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle with pelvic injuries.

However, despite the injuries, the driver since managed to free himself from the car, the spokesman said.

No other cars were involved.