Police have executed a search warrant at an address in Ngaruawahia after a serious assault last month.

The search warrant was conducted at a Great South Rd address today after a 32-year-old man was seriously injured on August 8, about 12.40pm.

Detective Sergeant Rene Rakete of Huntly said the assault was believed to be gang related.

"The community should not tolerate gang violence, nor should our youth be exposed to violence and drug use which go hand in hand with those associated with gangs," he said.

Advertisement

"Our priority is keeping the community, especially our youth, safe from violence, and reducing the impact of drugs and gangs."

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who was in the area at the time and has information that could help. They are urged to contact Huntly police on 07 828 7560.