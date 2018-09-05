Police are releasing few details about their latest Armed Offenders Squad alert in Napier, which saw officers braving torrential rain for more than two hours during a lockdown of a substantial area of suburban housing.

The alert started just after 12.20pm today with a report of a person presenting a firearm at a property in Cranby Cres, Onekawa.

Police converged on the area, closing the stretch of Riverbend Rd from Latham St to Lodge Rd, and the full length of Cranby Cres from Riverbend Rd to Wycliffe St, and the Wycliffe Nga Tamariki Kindergarten in Cranby Cres a short distance from the property was placed in lockdown for the safety of children and the staff.

At least 17 police vehicles were in use at one stage, with patrols also blocking access from Wyatt Ave.

At one stage, police with firearms marched a small group out of the area on Riverbend Rd to St Augustine's Church where an officer stayed with the group for more than an hour. Armed police were also with occupants of a car which patrols stopped in Kennedy Rd, near the intersection with Riverbend Rd.

The alert ended when cordons were stood down at 2.55pm, and police said soon afterwards no firearms had been found in the house at the centre of the operation.