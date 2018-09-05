The man killed in a crash south of Whanganui on Sunday has been named as 23-year-old Daniel Roy Thompson.

Thompson, from Whanganui, was killed in a two-car crash on State Highway 3 at Whangaehu at around 12.30pm.

Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

After the serious crash, the road remained closed for some time causing diversions and traffic to bank up.