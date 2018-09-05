A proposed $13 million increase in parliamentary support, including 31 new staff for Government ministers and equal funding for list and electorate MPs has been described by National as a "cash grab".

The seventh triennial appropriation review committee report, released today, went beyond the usual brief of considering resources for MPs, National's Shadow Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee said.



"With a proposed $13m annual increase in parliamentary support funding for MPs, including 31 extra staff for ministers, equal funding for list and electorate MPs, big increases in funding for Māori seats and a locked-in increase of 3.7 per cent per year for staffing, and 3.3 per cent for other costs, this is a massive dip into taxpayer funds with the greatest advantage going to coalition partners Labour, the Greens and NZ First," Brownlee said.



"The $13 million per year increase for additional staffing and resources is the biggest yet – a whopping 20 per cent. This proposal is nothing more than an attempt at a massive cash grab by current Government parties," he said.



The proposed increase in funding for list MPs to be the same as that for electorate MPs was a major financial benefit to Labour, New Zealand First and the Greens, which were predominantly made up of list MPs, Brownlee said.



Another proposal is that regardless of the vote received at the elections, parties would get guaranteed levels of funding post the 2020 election.



"Since MMP began in 1996, parliamentary funding for parties has depended on voter support. But this report proposes that post 2020, regardless of voter support, if parties like NZ First and the Greens make the 5 per cent electoral threshold they will be guaranteed a minimum as if they had achieved an 8 per cent result.



"For Labour and National it's at 38 per cent minimum or the equivalent to their party vote if greater."

National did not support the report, carried out by former MPs Dame Annette King and Eric Roy and former Treasury official and economist Bill Moran.

"The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister have pitched themselves as being frugal with the public purse in canning the parliamentary building and cancelling MP pay rises.



"They need to distance themselves from the recommendations in this report or come clean on their support for more taxpayer funding for political parties," Brownlee said.

The report's authors said Parliament should be moving towards "MMP-plus".

"With a fixed number of seats, Members of Parliament are being asked to do more year-on-year.

"While funding has been adjusted retrospectively to reflect this growth, this has been on the assumption that the unit cost of representation is the same today as it was in 1996 – it is not."